Anticorruption head, German ambassador discuss combating corruption, fraud with European funds

The chief prosecutor of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA), Crin Nicu Bologa, met with Germany's ambassador in Bucharest, Cord Meier-Klodt, in the context of Germany's holding the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union, a DNA release informs.

The two dignitaries addressed topics related to mechanisms to combat corruption and fraud against the financial interests of the European Union, as well as rule of law at national and European level, specifically aspects regarding Romania's progress in meeting the third benchmark of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism, as well as the remaining challenges, but also the issue of training law enforcement agencies and public prosecutor's offices in the two countries for the operationalization of the European Public Prosecutor's Office.

A central topic of the discussions was the strengthening of international judicial cooperation and the exchange of experience between DNA and the German competent judicial authorities, on which occasion DNA head Crin Nicu Bologa highlighted the two countries' excellent bilateral cooperation in the field of judicial assistance in investigating high-level corruption cases.

The meeting was also attended by Kai Hennig, deputy head of the diplomatic mission, and Anca Jurma - adviser to the DNA chief prosecutor.