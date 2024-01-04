 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Arad border police find several foreigners hidden in a truck among tyres

Romania TV
politie-frontiera-migranti-imigranti

The Arad border police found several persons from Pakistan, Ethiopia and Afghanistan hidden in a truck among tyres ready to cross the Nadlac II border checkpoint illegally, with the Romanian driver currently facing a criminal investigation for it, Agerpres reports.

The driver is 35 years old and he claimed before the police that he was transporting tyres to Germany.

"Based on the risk profile the police decided to conduct a thorough control of the vehicle and they discovered 12 foreign citizens hidden in the freight compartment, among the transported goods. The foreigners were taken to the border police headquarters for further investigations. The first checks showed that they were citizens from Pakistan, Ethiopia and Afghanistan, aged between 23 and 45 years old, who had entered Romania legally," the Arad border police inform.

The driver is currently facing a criminal investigation over migrant trafficking, while the foreign citizens are being investigated for attempting to fraudulently cross the state border.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.