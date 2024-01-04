Arad border police find several foreigners hidden in a truck among tyres

The Arad border police found several persons from Pakistan, Ethiopia and Afghanistan hidden in a truck among tyres ready to cross the Nadlac II border checkpoint illegally, with the Romanian driver currently facing a criminal investigation for it, Agerpres reports.

The driver is 35 years old and he claimed before the police that he was transporting tyres to Germany.

"Based on the risk profile the police decided to conduct a thorough control of the vehicle and they discovered 12 foreign citizens hidden in the freight compartment, among the transported goods. The foreigners were taken to the border police headquarters for further investigations. The first checks showed that they were citizens from Pakistan, Ethiopia and Afghanistan, aged between 23 and 45 years old, who had entered Romania legally," the Arad border police inform.

The driver is currently facing a criminal investigation over migrant trafficking, while the foreign citizens are being investigated for attempting to fraudulently cross the state border.