AROBS Transilvania Software to be added to FTSE Russell's Emerging Markets indices beginning March 18

AROBS Transilvania Software (AROBS), the largest Romanian technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), will be included in FTSE Russell's Emerging Markets indices beginning March 18, 2024, the BVB said in a release.

AROBS will enter the FTSE Micro Cap indices, the global index provider announced on February 16, following its quarterly review.

"Through FTSE Russell's latest decision to include a new company in the emerging markets stock indices, the Romanian capital market gets an important international reaffirmation of its development potential. The number of Romanian companies included in the FTSE Russell indices continues to grow, which sends a positive signal for retail and institutional investors and companies already listed or preparing to get listed. Following AROBS' addition as of March 18, Romania will have 14 companies that operate in representative sectors for the country's economy in the FTSE Russell Emerging Markets indices," declared Radu Hanga, the president of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Board of Directors.

As of March 18, Romania will have 14 companies included in the FTSE Russell Emerging Markets indices (seven in the FTSE Global All Cap, and seven in the FTSE Global Micro Cap).

"The increase in the number of BVB-listed companies included in the FTSE Russell indices reflects the development of the Romanian capital market through an ever-rising level of interest and confidence on the part of international investors in Romanian companies, the local entrepreneurial environment and the country's economy overall. We continue the projects for the development of the capital market, such as the implementation of the Central Counterparty, the program intended for the Issuer Market Maker, the increase in the number of analysis reports published on the BVBResearch.ro platform, attracting new issuers and investors, and I am convinced that alongside the 14 companies present as of March in the FTSE indices, we will stimulate the investors' interest even more," said Bucharest Stock Exchange CEO Adrian Tanase.

AROBS is a creator of customized solutions for international partners and software products for more than 11,000 customers in Europe and Asia. The company is has 11 offices in Romania and eight abroad, and the more than 1,200 AROBS experts build the solutions of the future in Automotive, Embedded, Medical, Space or Marine engineering, Life Sciences, the Travel, IoT, Fintech, Enterprise, and Intelligent Automation industry.

"We are pleased that, following the inclusion of AROBS in FTSE Russell, the exposure of Romanian entrepreneurial companies to global investors continues to grow. (...) This move opens up new opportunities in connection with the company's development and visibility on global markets, and therefore, the increase of liquidity and diversification of AROBS' shareholdership. Our next goal is the inclusion of AROBS shares in the universe of local indices, BET, a target we are currently diligently working on," said AROBS founder and CEO Voicu Oprean.

AROBS got listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange at the end of 2021, as a result of the largest private placement of shares on the AeRO market whereby it raised RON 74.2 million (14.8 million euros). AROBS is present on BVB's main market since September 2023.

Romania is represented in the FTSE Global All Cap indices by the shares of seven companies, namely Banca Transilvania (TLV), Hidroelectrica (H2O), MedLife (M), Nuclearelectrica (SNN), OMV Petrom (SNP), One United Properties (ONE) and Teraplast (TRP).

Also, the shares of six Romanian companies are included in the FTSE Global Micro indices: Aquila (AQ), Bittnet Systems (BNET), the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), Conpet (COTE), Purcari Wineries (WINE) and Sphera Franchise Group (SFG).