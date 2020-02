Arrears of general consolidated budget down 29.18pct in end-2019

The arrears of the general consolidated budget decreased by 29.18 per cent last year, from 192.62 million lei in December 2018 to 136.41 million lei in December 2019, according to data released by the Ministry of Public Finance (MFP).

Arrears over 90 days decreased by 38.6 per cent, from 73.1 million lei in December 2018, down to 44.9 million lei in December 2019. Also, arrears over 120 days decreased from 76.2 million lei in December 2018 to 41.5 million lei in December 2019, and those over 360 days increased to 50 million lei, from 43.4 million lei.In December, compared to the previous month, when they totaled 164.67 million lei, the arrears increased by 17.16 per cent. Arrears over 90 days decreased by 1.6 per cent.As regards local budgets, last year, arrears decreased by 35.32 per cent, from 171.3 million lei, in December 2018, to 110.82 million lei in December 2019. Compared to the previous month, arrears decreased by 18.22 per cent.In the "state budget and autonomous," chapter, in 2019, arrears increased from 21.28 million lei in December 2018 up to 25.58 million lei in December 2019. Over 90 days debts rose from 2.2 million lei, in December 2018 up to 6.2 million lei in December 2019, and those over 360 days slightly decreased, from 12.9 million lei down to 12.2 million lei.