ART AND BEYOND/Pot with Lovers, from Eneolithic, Gumelnita Culture exhibited at Giurgiu County Museum

The Pot with Lovers / Vasul cu indragostiti, an art object dating from the Eneolithic, Gumelnita culture, unique in the world, exhibited at the southern Giurgiu County Museum, represents a true treasure that takes us into history, in ancient times, over six thousand years ago.

"As small as the city and the Giurgiu County Museum are on the cultural map of the world, the scope of the Pot with Lovers present in the permanent archaeological exhibition of the Giurgiu Museum is so large. We must remember (...) that living on these terraces of the Danube is attested since the 10th millennium BC, so we have 12 thousand years on this segment and we have extraordinary evidence of the fact that those who lived, even if it was temporarily or permanently, in these areas they had spiritual concerns. The Pot with Lovers was discovered in 1975 at the Sultana Malu Rosu archaeological site and is dated to 4,300 - 4,100 BC, Eneolithic, Gumelnita Culture. This represents, from my point of view, as a historical concept, a creation similar to the Thinker from Hamangia / Ganditorul de la Hamangia. We are talking about a ritual pot, truncated, with two anthropomorphic statuettes, practically there are a man and a woman in the middle of it. It is very likely that the vessel was used in the marriage ritual. The man is in a sitting position, exactly as I said, correspondence with Hamangia," the manager of the Giurgiu County Museum, Gabriel Dumitru, told AGERPRES.

"Looking at this bowl we get to ask ourselves the question: how prehistoric were the prehistoric people, because, beyond that arm of the man who embraces the woman offering protection, for the spiral drawn inside it, we could make a comparison with the way the stars are spinning," Gabriel Dumitru pointed out.



The Pot with Lovers is made of clay, about the size of an average bowl, about 20 centimeters in diameter.



According to the website of the County Museum, the plastic combination impresses with its originality, in the sense that it does not find analogies in any other Neolithic culture. The pot is decorated with geometric motifs, represented by rows of rhombuses and triangles, painted in white on a red-brick background. In the center of the vessel, on the inside, there is a pair of anthropomorphic statuettes, sitting on a kind of bench. While the right arm of the man is placed on the belly, the left, longer one, is positioned behind the neck of the female statuette. Slightly larger than the female statuette, the male one is simply modeled and covered in white, with a red band in the abdominal area as decoration.