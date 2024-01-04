As regards Schengen, Romania has taken a big step forward, PM says

Romania has taken a big step forward in terms of the Schengen area, and this year the government will continue to work so that the accession process is finally completed, the prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday, at the beginning of the Government meeting.

"Finally, I want to tell you this: Romania has taken a big step forward in terms of Schengen. After 13 years in which absolutely nothing happened, we finally succeeded, with a well-coordinated, well-welded team to have a political decision regarding the lifting of air and maritime borders and the possibility of issuing Schengen visas. For the first time we have an irreversible process," Ciolacu said.

The prime minister added that the government will continue to work both at the political and technical level, through the relevant ministries, so that this process will be definitively concluded this year.

"Romania is equal in Europe, and our economy must benefit fully from the status of Schengen member," Ciolacu stressed.