Association of Turkish builders bids for design and execution of Lugoj-Deva Motorway section

An association of Turkish builders bid on Monday for the design and execution of the missing section of the Lugoj-Deva (A1) Motorway, Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu announced.

"There are 9.13 km of motorway that will include 2.13 km of tunnel, and the whole project will be financed from European funds. The two drilled tunnels to be built between Margina (Timis County) and Holdea (Hunedoara County) will consist of two one-way lanes, one for each road tunnel," the minister specified on his Facebook page.

The contractor who will sign this contract will have to complete the design in 10 months and the execution in 28 months, at an estimated price of RON 1.36 billion without VAT.

The complexity of the project, which includes the first drilled road tunnels in Romania in the last 30 years, has determined the selection of builders in two stages, Sorin Grindeanu underlined.