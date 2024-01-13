AUR: We ask PM not to contribute to destruction of what is left of family medicine

The Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) announces that it stands in solidarity with family doctors and requests the withdrawal from the decision-making transparency of the project regarding the values of points per capita and per service in primary medical assistance and the value of points per service in specialized ambulatory medical assistance and their renegotiation with the representatives of the professional categories targeted.

"We ask Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu not to knowingly contribute to the destruction of what is left of family medicine in Romania. If they go all the way with the current point values, then we can consider that from February 1 there will be no more family medicine in Romania, because we will no longer have doctors to practice," it is shown in a press release from the AUR, sent to AGERPRES on Saturday.

AUR claims that, "starting from February 1, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) - National Liberal Party (PNL) Government will bring family doctors to the brink of bankruptcy and force them to close their offices if the project to reduce the amounts settled for patients on the lists, respectively for consultations, will be adopted in the version put in public transparency".

"The reductions foreshadowed by CNAS are not at all negligible. We are talking about a reduction, on average, of 40% of the budget for family medicine and 25% for specialist doctors. Practically, if the plan is carried out, many of the doctors' offices family will be closed starting February 1. (...) We have fewer and fewer family doctors in Romania due to the PSD and PNL governments of the last 34 years. Despite the increased taxes of the last two years, the increase prices for utilities and equipment, family doctors did not ask for higher incomes, although it was increasingly difficult for them to support their practices and make a good living. After the representatives of the Ministry of Health and CNAS seemed to understand the difficulties last year faced by family doctors and they increased their incomes, and as a result they increased their employees' salaries and accessed loans for the development of their own practices, now what will they do if CNAS cuts the funds they promised last year? (...) At the same time, in addition to the reductions regarding the point values, the National Health Insurance House (CNAS) is going to remove the payment for home assistance. More precisely, they want to make family doctors stop going to patients' homes. The current PSD-PNL government seems to have set out to sabotage the health system in Romania through all the measures it adopts," the Alliance for the Romanian Union claims.