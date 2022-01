Battle flag of 385th Artilery Battalion 'Iancu de Hunedoara', decorated by President Iohannis

On Monday, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree on the decoration of the Battle Flag of the 385th Artillery Battalion "Iancu de Hunedoara."

According to the Presidential Administration, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of its establishment, as a token of "appreciation of the high professionalism and outstanding results obtained by the unit's staff in carrying out specific missions, as well as for their contribution to promoting the image of the Romanian Army," the head of state bestowed the Order of "Military Virtue" in the rank of Knight, with insignia of peace, for the military, upon the Battle Flag of the 385th Artillery Battalion "Iancu de Hunedoara."