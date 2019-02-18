Best solution in R.Moldova - majority to continue European path, says ForMin Melescanu

The best solution after the upcoming elections in the Republic of Moldova would be a pro-European majority that will continue this country's European path, on Monday said Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu, at the end of the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC)'s meeting in Brussels.

"I find it hard to voice a forecast on the elections outcome, yet from the analyses it seems pretty clear that a possibility exists for the Socialist Party to get the highest score in the parliamentary elections, but it will not have the necessary majority to rule by itself, which will lead to talks on shaping a majority. The best solution would be a pro-European majority that will continue Moldova's progress on the European integration path, but we must see what the electorate will say," the Romanian chief diplomat told a news conference.

Teodor Melescanu added that on his visit to Chisinau three weeks ago, he met the Moldovan Prime minister and the Foreign Affairs minister. Moreover, for the first time invited at the Romanian Embassy in Chisinau were all the leaders of the Moldovan's opposition non-parliamentary parties who aim to enter Parliament and get a large number of votes.

"In both situations, at gov't level, I have said very clearly that there are two essential things that we insist very much on: correct, free elections for everybody to participate in, without problems like those that happened in the local elections for the Chisinau Mayor position and I said that, considering all this, we recommend them to not cut bridges with the opposition, which is an opposition against the Democratic Party, but shares in fact the same objective, to continue the Republic of Moldova's European path. That was the recommendation I allowed myself to make to the prime minister," the Romanian official said.

In reference to the possibility of having the scenario of the elections being invalidated happening again, Melescanu stressed that one of his strong recommendations was to not use the judiciary to invalidate a candidate who was democratically elected by the population.