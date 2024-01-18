Border weighing, what tolerances are allowed in Europe, will be accepted here as well (Ciolacu)

The government will approve to modify the way of carrying out control by weighing at the border crossing points, so that the limits regarding tolerances for exceeding weight of the trucks, applied according to the European legislation, are also allowed in Romania, declared Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.

"We have several ordinances and government decisions in the field of transport as well, agreed together with the representatives of the transporters. Thus, we change the way of carrying out the control by weighing at the border crossing points and establish limits, according to European legislation, regarding the tolerances for exceeding the weight of trucks. What tolerances are allowed in Europe will be accepted here as well!," declared Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, on Thursday, in the Government meeting.

Also, he added, the Executive will clarify important elements agreed with the transporters regarding the periodic technical inspection of slow vehicles and the professional attestation of specialized personnel in road transport.

The Prime Minister specified that the Government will also approve the correlation of the provisions regarding the conclusion and execution of the transport contract for national transports with international norms.

"Specifically, we are repealing the compensation limit in the case of the national contract according to the model of an internationally recognized convention, CMR. And the compensation limit will be established by the will of the parties expressed in the transport contract. I strongly believe that this is how we re-enter an economic logic!," said Ciolacu.

He mentioned that the Executive will also approve clearer provisions that regulate the examination of people who want to obtain the initial attestation for car drivers transporting people or transporting goods.

In addition, he emphasized that as other draft normative acts from the agreed set with farmers and transporters will be completed, they will be quickly adopted by the Government.

"As soon as the new normative acts from the set agreed with the farmers and transporters will be ready, I have no qualms about holding a Government meeting at the weekend or at the beginning of next week! The Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) has already publicly announced that together with the transporters, they have found the way to a decent level of RCA for freight transport: it will be a sustainable price, including for small carriers with 2-3 trucks that do not have the possibilities of companies with large fleets. In addition, the payment of Civil Auto Liability (RCA) in installments is allowed and the possibility of suspending the policy while the truck is parked for a certain period for various reasons," Ciolacu added.