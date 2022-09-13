Bucharest Days: free guides, conferences, visits to a medieval cemetery

Open doors at the Manea Brutaru Church archaeological site, where the public can visit the medieval cemetery under the place of worship, free guides, an urban exploration workshop, the opening of a photography exhibition represent only part of the offer of the Municipal Museum, during Bucharest Days.

The events organized by the Bucharest Municipal Museum (MMB) start on Friday, with the organization of free guided tours at the museums under the authority of the institution, which will take place according to the following schedule:

* Friday, between 15:00 and 18:00, Ligia and Pompiliu Macovei Art Collection;

* Friday and Saturday, between 12:00 and 17:00, Filipescu-Cesianu House;

* Friday and Saturday, between 14:00 and 17:00, George Severeanu Museum;

* Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 11.00 - 16.30, Victor Babes Museum;

* Friday, Saturday and Sunday, between 12:00 and 16:00, Nicolae Minovici Museum;

All these guides will be made by appointment only, by email at relatii.publice@muzeulbucurestiului.ro, until Thursday, 4:00 p.m.; or by phone, at the number 0722574897, between 10:00 and 16:00, also until Thursday.

On Friday, between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., the night observation programme at the Amiral Vasile Urseanu Astronomical Observatory (Lascar Catargiu bld., no. 21) will be extended until late at night. Access will be free by appointment via email, at relatii.publice@muzeulbucurestiului.ro, or at phone number 0722521939 until Thursday at 4:00 p.m. Observations will take place only in favorable weather conditions.

The Bucharest Days at the Municipal Museum also include the conferences: "Bucharest, the city of premieres", supported by the museographer Andreea Maniceanu, scheduled on Saturday, from 18:00, in the garden of the Filipescu-Cesianu House; "Urban costume, the mirror of Bucharest society in the 18th-19th centuries", presented by Dr. Maria-Camelia Ene - head of the Modern and Contemporary History Office, MMB, which will take place on September 20, from 6:00 p.m., at the Sutu Palace.

At the Sutu Palace, the exhibition "2022 has passed" will be opened on Friday, from 6:00 p.m., presented on the museum fence, and on Saturday, between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., a guided tour is scheduled in the premises of the exhibition "Beldiman Donation: Hortensia Masichievici-Misu - Engraving as a passion", at the Sutu Palace, created by Angelica Iacob, head of the Art section and curator of the exhibition, together with Ana Arsinca, museographer.

Under the banner "The Open City", Mona-Silvia Timofte, cultural educator, will hold, on Saturday, between 11:00 and 14:00, at the Frederic Storck and Cecilia Cutescu Storck Museum, an interactive urban exploration workshop dedicated to teenagers. Registrations are made from Monday to Friday, between 10.00 and 15.00, within the limit of available places, at the address educatie@muzeulbucurestiului.ro.

Also, the medieval cemetery under the Manea Brutaru Church (located on General Constantin Budisteanu street) will be opened to the public passionate about history and archeology on September 20, between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

On the same day, from 6:00 p.m., at Filipescu-Cesianu House, the Lapidarium Hall, a free visit to the exhibition "Near the saints. Frescoes from Vacaresti after 40 years" is scheduled, visitors being invited to watch the theater performance documentary "A perfect crime (Angels from Vacaresti)", by Masca Theatre.AGERPRES