Bucharest Stock Exchange closes higher Tuesday's session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange closed Tuesday's session higher, and the total value of transactions exceeded 469.2 million RON (94.39 million euros).

The main BET index recorded an increase of 0.38%, up to 15,531.23 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 shares on the Stock Exchange, appreciated by the same percentage.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks closed up 0.35%, while the SIF index BET-FI rose 0.19%.

The BET-BK index, the performance benchmark of investment funds, gained 0.28%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, increased by 0.44%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed up by 0.08%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were OMV Petrom, with 13.99 million RON, Banca Transilvania - 12.59 million RON and Romgaz - 5.89 million RON.

The best developments were registered by Electroaparataj (+13.21%), Electrocontact Industrial Group (-12.35%) and Electroarges (+11.30%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of UCM Resita (-14.78%), UAMT (-4.42%) and AAGES (-3.76%).