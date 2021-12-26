Bucharest Stock Exchange wins 5.8 billion RON from capitalisation this week

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) has won 5.8 billion RON from capitalization, namely 2.66%, this week, and the value of transaction in shares registered a drop of 43%, when comparing with the previous week.

According to the data published by the BVB, consulted by AGERPRES, stock capitalization reached 223.629 billion RON during the period of December 20-24, 2021, from 217.826 billion RON registered in the week of December 13-17, 2021.

Transactions in shares registered a turnover of 109.584 million RON this week, dropping from 192.537 million RON, in the previous period.

The best day for trading on BVB was Thursday, December 23, when there was a turnover of 36 million RON, and the weakest day was Tuesday, December 21, with a transaction value of 18.5 million RON.

The main index of BVB, BET, closed this week at 12,591.82 points.

The shares of One United Properties were the most liquid titled on the main segment of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, generating transactions worth 31.411 million RON and a price drop by 10.51%.

At the top of transactions there are also the titles of Banca Transilvania, with exchanges worth 22.095 million RON (1.40%), followed by the shares of Teraplast, with transactions of 13.034 million RON (-1.79%).

The most significant increases of quotations were registered by the shares of Romcab (+44.83%), Condmag (+42.86%), and Rompetrol Rafinare (+16.67%).

At the opposite end, the most important drops were registered by the shares of Electroarges, which registered a decline of 23.64%, followed by Alro (-16.44%) and Altur (-15.22%), Agerpres informs.