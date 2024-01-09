Bucharest stock market opens higher on Tuesday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Tuesday's trading session on the rise and a turnover of RON 9.932 million (EUR 1.997 million), 35 minutes into business, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered an appreciation of 0.77%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the BVB, registered an increase of 0.72%.

Meanwhile, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose 0.68%, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK rose 0.51%.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies was up 0.02% and BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities companies, rose 1.18%.

According to BVB data, the issuers to see the largest price rise were UCM Resita (+10.53%), Bermas (+7.2%) and Artego (4.73%).

Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were AAGES (-2.17%), Turbomecanica (-1.54%) and Romcab (-1.19%).