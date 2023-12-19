Bucharest stocks opens Tuesday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Tuesday's trading session up on almost all indices, with a total trading value of 3.6 million RON (726,725 euros), in the first 35 minuted of trading, told Agerpres.

The main BET index rose showing the evolution of the 20 most liquid stocks went up 0.07%, while BET-Plus, which shows the performance of the 43 most liquid shares on the stock exchange, increased 0.10%.

The BET-XT blue-chip broad index, of the 25 most liquid stocks, climbed 0.05%, and the SIF index, BET-BK, rose 0.16%.

The BET-FI index, the benchmark for investment fund returns, gained 0.01%, while BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utilities companies, rose 0.15%.

The best performances were recorded by Romcab (+12.37%), Chimcomplex (+2.99%) and Aerostar (+2.34%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Carbochim (-3.25%), Comelf (-3.25%) and IAR Brasov (-3.24%).