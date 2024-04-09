Cardiovascular diseases, main cause of death in Romania, every 30 minutes one Romanian dies of heart attack

Cardiovascular diseases are the main cause of death in Romania, contributing 57 pct of all deaths recorded nationwide, according to presidential advisor Diana Paun, who stressed that one Romanian dies of a heart attack every 30 minutes.

"In Romania, cardiovascular diseases are the main cause of death... The average in Romania is 109 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to the European Union average of 44. (...) These diseases are the main cause of death in Romania, accounting more than half of all deaths recorded nationwide. Every 30 minutes, a Romanian dies of a heart attack. (...) We must also consider the significant economic and social consequences associated with the management of these diseases and the disabilities they cause," said Paun.

The presidential advisor participated in the conference Pump Life #CardiomyopathyCounts, organized by the Romanian Society of Cardiology and the Romanian Heart Foundation, in partnership with DC News.

In his opinion, an integrated approach to the problem of cardiovascular disease is needed.

"The causes of cardiovascular disease and cardiomyopathy are multiple and are due to nutritional, psychosocial and organic factors. (...) There are controllable risk factors and managing them through a healthy lifestyle can lead to the prevention of cardiovascular disease. I refer to obesity, dyslipidaemia, smoking, diabetes, physical inactivity and even stress. As an endocrinologist, I can confirm that stress and excessive cortisone secretion can lead to metabolic syndrome, cardiovascular risk and more. Among the risk factors for cardiomyopathy are obesity and chronic alcohol consumption," Diana Paun added.

Paun pointed out that another risk factor for cardiovascular disease is the use of drugs and even anabolic steroids.

"Promoting a healthy lifestyle is essential for the prevention of cardiovascular diseases," added the presidential advisor.