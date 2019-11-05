 
     
CFR Cluj ranks first after League I's round 15 matches

CFR Cluj is leading the League I after the matches of the round 15 played Friday through Monday. 

Here are the rankings: 

G V E D SG-RGP 
1 CFR Cluj 15 9 3 3 35-13 30 
2 FC Viitorul 15 8 4 3 34-18 28 
3 Universitatea Craiova 15 8 3 4 22-15 27 
4 Astra Giurgiu 15 7 4 4 23-17 25 
5 FCSB 15 7 3 5 22-20 24 
6 Gaz Metan Medias 15 6 5 4 24-21 23 
7 FC Botosani 15 5 7 3 24-21 22 
8 Politehnica Iasi 15 5 6 4 17-19 21 
9 Dinamo 15 6 2 7 22-27 20 
10 Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 15 2 10 3 14-13 16 
11 Chindia Targoviste 15 4 4 7 17-23 16 
12 FC Hermannstadt 15 3 4 8 12-27 13 
13 Academica Clinceni 15 2 5 8 16-29 11 
14 FC Voluntari 15 1 4 10 9-28 8 

Legend: G - games, V - victories, E - equals, D - defeats, SG - scored goals, RG - received goals, P - points.

