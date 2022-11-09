Chamber's Defense Committee chair, Korean delegation address cooperation in the complex geopolitical, economic context

Korea is a partner of Romania and one of the most important regional partners of NATO in the Asia-Pacific area, with a similar vision regarding security threats, the chairman of the Committee for Defense, Public Order and National Security of the Chamber of Deputies, Laurentiu Leoreanu said at a meeting with a delegation from the Republic of Korea, consisting of representatives of the National Assembly and the Administration of the Defense Acquisition Programme.

According to a statement by the select committee's chair sent on Wednesday, the discussions with the Korean partners focused on the importance of practical cooperation between the two states, especially in the complex and unpredictable geopolitical and economic context.

"We thus agreed on the need to combine efforts to ensure a stable security environment, considering that both the Black Sea region and the Asia-Pacific face multiple interconnected threats," Leoreanu assessed.

The chair of the Defense Committee reiterated Romania's interest in long-term economic cooperation and the possibility of participating in the competitions launched to equip the Romanian Army, considering the partnership in the field of the defense industry, as a result of the use of NATO standards by the industry of South Korean defense and experience in running similar endowment programmes.

"The meeting revealed the importance of the complementarity between the executive vector and the projection of parliamentary diplomacy instruments, the parties agreeing on the continuation of the dialogue between the two legislatures in the near future," Leoreanu added.

He mentioned that "the meeting was part of the excellent dynamic of bilateral relations, governed by a Strategic Partnership concluded in 2008, the Republic of Korea being one of the 11 partners and the only Asian country with this status for the Romanian state.

The recent high-level visits, carried out both in Romania and in Seoul, represent the assumption of certain efforts to achieve the common objectives defined by the Partnership and mark the consolidation of the strategic relationship, the source also said.AGERPRES