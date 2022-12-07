Chief Prosecutor Bologa, on visit to United States, on the occasion of the International Anti-Corruption Day

The Chief Prosecutor of of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), Crin Bologa, will pay a visit to Washington on Thursday and Friday, at the initiative of the Romanian Embassy in the USA, where he will deliver a presentation and participate in a discussion on our country's efforts and expertise in organizing the anti-corruption fight and strengthening the rule of law, informs in a press release the Romanian Embassy in the USA.

On the occasion of the International Anti-Corruption Day, Crin Bologa will participate in the event titled "Romania's Democracy Agenda: Fighting Corruption, Strengthening the Rule of Law", which takes place at the invitation of the Hudson Institute in the US capital.

The chief prosecutor of the DNA will also have meetings with officials of the US Department of Justice, the State Department, as well as with other professionals in the US government, expertise and analysis environments, specialized in the field of anti-corruption, the cited source mentions.

Crin Bologa's visit is part of a wide series of events organized by the Romanian Embassy in the USA to mark the 25th anniversary of the launch of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States.AGERPRES