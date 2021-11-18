Ciolacu: I've learned that Florin Citu proposed me Rafila premier, I totally agree

Chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday that he has learned from the public space that National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Florin Citu proposed Alexandru Rafila as prime minister, adding that he agrees with this option and will convince his colleagues that it is the best solution, agerpres reports.

"I understand that we have an option. Mr. Rafila. I totally agree. I learned from the public space that Mr. Florin Citu proposed to me Mr. Rafila. I assume, as president of the PSD, that I convince my colleagues to have Mr. Rafila as prime minister. If Mr. Citu made me this proposal, I announce that I agree. I heard in the public space from the ousted Prime Minister that he had proposed to me Mr. Rafila. I totally agree. I repeat, Mr. Florin Citu said in the public space that he proposed Mr. Rafila and I refused. I'm letting him know that I am not refusing this proposal, it means that we have a prime minister whom we have agreed upon," Ciolacu said at the PSD headquarters.

The chairman of the National Liberal Party, Florin Citu, said on Wednesday that, in discussions with the leaders of the PSD and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), he proposed to Marcel Ciolacu that Alexandru Rafila be prime minister, but Ciolacu did not agree.