Ciolacu on taxi drivers' protests: I am interested in the comfort of the citizen, competition

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday in Mioveni that he is willing to talk with the taxi drivers who protested in Bucharest, but starting from the interests of the citizens and from the principle of competition.

"We will talk. I'm interested in the comfort of the citizen, I'm interested in competition. I'm interested in you having a choice and going 'safe'. If we sit down at the table on these principles, we'll talk. Moreover, what is fair, it must be an equal competitive environment, without exceptions," said Ciolacu.

He added that Romanian legislation in the field has to be harmonised with that of other European Union member states.

"We have to see how the legislation is everywhere in Europe and then we will put things back to normal. The government should not intervene in favour of anyone; any interference must be for the citizens."

More than 500 taxi drivers protested on Wednesday in Piata Constitutiei and Piata Victoriei in Bucharest, requesting a series of legislative changes regarding taxi services and alternative transport, Chairman of the Association of the Rights of Independent Taxi Drivers (ADTI) Radu Viorel told AGERPRES.

According to him, the taxi drivers will remain in the streets indefinitely, unless legislative changes are made.