Ciolacu: Since 2015, Romanian agriculture has received European funds of over 20 billion euros

Romanian agriculture has received over 20 billion euros since 2015, when the current payment cycle of European funds began, and in the first nine months of 2022, Romanian farmers' accounts received 2.57 billion euros, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu said Wednesday at the opening conference of Indagra, told Agerpres.

"In the first nine months of 2022, 2.57 billion euros were paid into the accounts of Romanian farmers. Another 1.3 billion euros are added in advance on direct payments, payments that already started on October 16. At this time, almost 800 million euros have already gone to 375,000 farmers, and timely payments will continue, because we know how important it is to secure funds for the preparation of the next agricultural year. Since 2015, when the current cycle of payments of European funds started, Romanian agriculture has received over 20 billion euros, invested in Romanian production, in equipping Romanian farms and processing units with modern equipment, in inputs aimed at increasing the productivity and sustainability of Romanian agricultural businesses. We have skilled farmers, we have state-of-the-art technology that you provide, we have fertile land and, very importantly, finally, we have a clear, consistent strategy for the development of agriculture in 2023 - 2027," said Ciolacu.

He added that, based on the National Strategic Plan, funds worth 15.8 billion euros will be used for a sustainable agriculture.

He said that this year's wheat production is double Romania's consumption needs.

In his view, "certain aberrations in certain non-priority sectors of Romania" must be removed from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The most famous agricultural event in Romania, Indagra, opened on Wednesday at Romexpo and can be visited until Sunday, October 30.

Indagra Food, an international food industry fair will be held simultaneously, where more than 412 exhibiting companies are expected.