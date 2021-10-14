Citu: Gov't supplemented budget of Ministry of Health with 10 million lei for purchasing DTPA vaccine

The Government approved the supplementation of the budget of the Ministry of Health with 10 million lei for the purchase of the acellular diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccine - DTPA, announced interim prime minister Florin Citu.

"In today's Government meeting, we supplemented the budget of the Ministry of Health with 10 million lei, money that will be used to purchase the DTPA vaccine for 14-year-old children and pregnant women, provided in the national vaccination schedule for the implementation of the National Vaccination Program. Funds are needed to complete the 71,000-dose vaccine contract for which the Ministry of Health has a framework agreement," Florin Citu said Thursday at Victoria Palace