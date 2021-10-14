 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Citu: Gov't supplemented budget of Ministry of Health with 10 million lei for purchasing DTPA vaccine

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Florin Citu

The Government approved the supplementation of the budget of the Ministry of Health with 10 million lei for the purchase of the acellular diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccine - DTPA, announced interim prime minister Florin Citu.

"In today's Government meeting, we supplemented the budget of the Ministry of Health with 10 million lei, money that will be used to purchase the DTPA vaccine for 14-year-old children and pregnant women, provided in the national vaccination schedule for the implementation of the National Vaccination Program. Funds are needed to complete the 71,000-dose vaccine contract for which the Ministry of Health has a framework agreement," Florin Citu said Thursday at Victoria Palace

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.