Ciuca: It's important to have consolidated Romanian companies that partner with foreign companies

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated, on Friday, during a visit to Brasov County, that the Government will take the necessary measures to support Romanian companies, so that they can develop collaborations with external partners, the goal being the consolidation of economic activity in our country.

"Based on the dialogue that we will continue to have, the necessary measures will be taken at the Government level to support Romanian companies, for the openness that our companies with a high level of representation can have in their relationship with external partners. It is very important to have consolidated Romanian capital, consolidated Romanian companies, which can enter into a relationship, in partnership with other external companies and in this way we can align and aggregate Romanian capital with foreign capital, in our level of ambition to develop the economy of our country," stated Nicolae Ciuca.

On Friday, the Prime Minister paid a visit to Brasov county, being present at SC Electroprecizia SA and Fabrica Bilka, two companies with full Romanian capital. He also participated in the Entrepreneurial Caravan, a debate organized by the Club of Liberal Business People, at Poiana Brasov, told Agerpres.

In the speech held on Friday morning in this context, he told Romanian businessmen to have the will to leave the county or national perimeter and move to the international level, to enter the "big game", stressing that only when Romania will having its own Siemens or Samsung will really matter at this level.