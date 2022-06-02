CoD Petrescu: Romanian Army worships homeland heroes with eternal gratitude

Chief of Defence (CoD) Daniel Petrescu paid tribute on Thursday to the Romanian army heroes killed on battlefields, in war zones, as well as on missions carried out under the auspices of international organisations of which Romania is a member country, Agerpres reports.

"Today, the Romanian Army pays homage to the heroes of the homeland with eternal gratitude. At military bases and at the monuments dedicated to the war heroes, the names of those who fell on the battlefields for faith, freedom, justice and for the defence of the country and the integrity of the nation are called out. In churches, bells are ringing announcing the Ascension of the Lord and the commemoration of the heroes. It is our duty not to forget their sacrifice and to tell future generations about the supreme sacrifice they paid," Petrescu wrote in a social media post.He added that "the nation's heroes are a symbol of self-sacrifice and love of the country.""The model of devotion, altruism and patriotism they bequeathed to us should inspire us and strengthen our national solidarity. We are paying homage to the heroes killed on battlefields, in war zones, as well as on missions carried out under the aegis of international organisations of which Romania is a member state. May their memory be honoured! Eternal gratitude to the heroes of Romania!"