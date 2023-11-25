 
     
Code orange advisory of heavy precipitation in six counties, blizzard to grip ten counties on Sunday

Inquam Photos
vreme rea ploaie

The National Weather Administration issued on Saturday a Code Orange advisory for heavy rainfall effective between November 25, 10:00 a.m. and November 26, 6:00 p.m. in six south and southeastern counties - specifically Giurgiu, Calarasi, Ialomita, Braila, Tulcea and Constanta. These regions will see abundant precipitation of 50 - 60 liters per square metre, and in spots the rain amount can hit even 70 liters per square metre.

There is also a Code Orange blizzard advisory in effect on Sunday, between 2:00 and 16:00, for the counties of Calarasi, Ialomita, Braila, Buzau, Tulcea, Constanta, Vrancea, Galati, Vaslui and Bacau, as well as in the Southern and Curvature Carpathians, where snow and blizzard are expected, and the wind will gust up to 90 - 110 km/h, lowering visibility to less than 50 meters, Agerpres informs.

