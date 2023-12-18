Code Yellow of fog, drizzle and ice hits localities in nine counties

On Monday morning, the National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued a Code Yellow of dense fog, drizzle and ice for localities in nine counties, and also a Code Yellow of strong wind for other areas in three counties, told Agerpres.

Thus, the fog will cause the visibility to drop below 200 m, and even below 50 m in some areas, until 10.00 am., in several localities in the Arad, Timis, Hunedoara, Arad and Sibiu counties, where there will also be drizzle. The phenomenon will favour, depending on the local conditions, the formation of ice.

The weather authority also informs that several towns in the low-lying area of Bistrita-Nasaud county are under a drizzle and hail warning, until 9.00 am and in the low-lying area of Neamt county there will be wind gusts of 55-60 km/h.

Meteorologists also issued Code Yellow warnings of fog and reduced visibility for localities in the lower areas of Maramures, Gorj, Olt and Valcea counties. In these areas, depending on the local conditions, the fog will favour the formation of ice.

The warnings of immediate dangerous phenomena (nowcasting) are issued for a maximum period of six hours, states ANM.