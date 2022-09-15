Collaboration protocol between Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Medical University of Targu Mures

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) and the "George Emil Palade" University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science and Technology in Targu Mures on Wednesday signed a collaboration protocol that will facilitate the university's process of adaptation to the current geopolitical realities and the opportunities offered by the European community.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the protocol was signed by the State Secretary for European Affairs, Daniela Gitman, and the rector of the "George Emil Palade University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science and Technology "George Emil Palade" of Targu Mures, University Professor Leonard Azamfirei, PhD, and this document "continues and develops the partnership between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and one of the most prestigious universities in the Romanian higher education system, with a dynamic pace of development and a tradition of 75 years of medical-pharmaceutical education."

During the ceremony, the State Secretary for European Affairs, Daniela Gitman, showed that the new collaboration protocol between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science and Technology of Targu Mures will facilitate the university's process of adaptation to the current geopolitical realities and the opportunities created by Romania's membership in the European community, thus becoming "a European university in a Europe without borders."

State Secretary Daniela Gitman emphasized the MAE's interest in deepening cooperation with one of the flagship universities of higher education in Romania, which, "due to the special quality of the educational act and the level of research, is one of the most well-known and respected institutions of higher education both in our country, as well as abroad", told Agerpres.

Daniela Gitman also highlighted the fact that the current international context, "marked by Russia's illegal and unprovoked aggression on Ukraine," makes it necessary to adjust diplomatic practices and education programmes to the new geopolitical reality and to the new global challenges, the role of education, especially higher education, becoming central in contemporary societies.

The Secretary of State also stated that, from the perspective of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, collaboration with relevant institutions in the field of education is an important factor in relation to the role assumed by Romania in the plan of international cooperation for development, education being a priority thematic aspect of the national strategy in the field.

In his turn, the rector of the University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science and Technology "George Emil Palade" from Targu Mures, Leonard Azamfirei, voiced his satisfaction for the continuation of the partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, by saying that "the university will participate, as it has until now, in promoting and supporting the actions subsumed under Romania's foreign policy objectives."