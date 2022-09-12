 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Conductor Cristian Macelaru, decorated by President Iohannis

Sandiegosymphony
Cristian Macelaru

President Klaus Iohannis signed, on Monday, the decree for the decoration of maestro Cristian Macelaru, principal conductor of the WDR Radio Symphony Orchestra in Cologne and artistic director of the "George Enescu" International Festival.

According to the Presidential Administration, the head of state awarded conductor Cristian Macelaru the Order of "Cultural Merit" in the rank of Knight, Category B - "Music" as a sign of "appreciation for the excellence he has shown throughout his international conducting career, for his significant contribution in the Romanian-German cultural dialogue, establishing himself as a highly respected ambassador of Romanian culture in the Federal Republic of Germany", told Agerpres.

Cristian Macelaru was proposed artistic director of the "George Enescu" International Festival in 2021.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.