Conductor Cristian Macelaru, decorated by President Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis signed, on Monday, the decree for the decoration of maestro Cristian Macelaru, principal conductor of the WDR Radio Symphony Orchestra in Cologne and artistic director of the "George Enescu" International Festival.

According to the Presidential Administration, the head of state awarded conductor Cristian Macelaru the Order of "Cultural Merit" in the rank of Knight, Category B - "Music" as a sign of "appreciation for the excellence he has shown throughout his international conducting career, for his significant contribution in the Romanian-German cultural dialogue, establishing himself as a highly respected ambassador of Romanian culture in the Federal Republic of Germany", told Agerpres.

Cristian Macelaru was proposed artistic director of the "George Enescu" International Festival in 2021.