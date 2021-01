Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been recorded, since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, in Bucharest - 102,172 and in the counties of Cluj - 30,061 and Iasi - 27,554, according to data reported on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

To date, 640,429 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, and 574,897 patients were declared cured.