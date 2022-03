The COVID-19 incidence rate calculated at 14 days for Bucharest is, on Thursday, 19.24 cases per thousand inhabitants, according to the Public Health Directorate.

The value is declining, after an incidence of 19.99 was recorded the previous day, Agerpres.ro informs.

The incidence in the capital city reached a record on February 13 (38.10), a date since when there has been a constant decrease.