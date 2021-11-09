Covid vaccination strategy in the works, targets 90 pct immunization of eligible general population by 2023

The Health Ministry is working on a draft Government decision that sets out the Covid immunization strategy for 2022 - 2023 and which aims to achieve by 2023 a 90 percent vaccination coverage of the eligible general population aged over 12, Secretary of State Andrei Baciu announced on Tuesday.

"The general objective is to ensure the continuity of Covid vaccination under safe, efficient and fair conditions to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 infection and contain the COVID-19 pandemic in Romania. The specific goals are as follows: the first one, for 2022, by age categories - a targeted 20 percent vaccination coverage for children under 12, given that current surveys reveal a high parental reluctance (they will be reviewed periodically), and a 70 percent vaccination coverage target for the general population aged 12 and over; for 2023 - the specific goal is a vaccination coverage of 90 percent in the eligible general population older than 12, weighted by various age categories," Baciu explained.

The Secretary of State mentioned that the goals for 2022 and 2023 were set based on an analysis conducted by the National Vaccine Advisory Committee.