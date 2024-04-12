Subscription modal logo Premium

Creation of AI cloud to serve Central and Eastern Europe, Romania's proposal in Vilnius at 3SI summit

The Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, Bogdan Ivan, declared on Friday, in northern Bistrita, that, during the Summit of the Three Seas Initiative organized in Vilnius, he proposed on behalf of Romania the creation of an AI cloud intended to serve the countries of Central and Eastern Europe.

This cloud, the minister added, would also become a support for private companies, considering the intensity of cyber attacks.

"One will not be able to make E.ON and all the other operators make their own cloud AI and operating system. No, it is enough to create the infrastructure, and they pay punctually as they use this online infrastructure. For that one cannot develop only the state and leave the private sector behind," the minister pointed out.

The declaration was made during an event in the field of renewable energy - Green Energy Forum, in which the Secretary General of the Government, Mircea Abrudean, and state secretaries from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Waters and the Ministry of Investments also participated on behalf of the Executive. and European Projects.

Minister Bogdan Ivan also referred to the government cloud, launched in public auction this week, which he said will have the most modern technology available worldwide and will include the cyber security component.

