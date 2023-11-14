Crown Custodian, Her Majesty Margareta, meets National Bank of Moldova governor in Chisinau

Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Her Majesty Margareta, and His Royal Highness Prince Radu met on Tuesday afternoon with Governor of the National Bank of Moldova Octavian Armasu, told Agerpres.

According to the Governor of the National Bank of Moldova, the discussions focused on the support that the Royal House is giving to the Republic of Moldova in the process of accession to the European Union, as well as on the joint development of educational and social projects.

"The National Bank of Moldova, in its development, relies heavily on the support of Romania, the Romanian state, but especially the National Bank of Romania, with whom we have implemented many reforms here in the Republic of Moldova, including banking reform, which today ensures economic stability and resilience of the financial-banking system. I have noted that the Royal Family is a great supporter of the Republic of Moldova on its path towards European integration, especially because in the coming weeks we expect the Republic of Moldova to start accession negotiations. It is a new chapter in our European journey and the Royal Family is committed to further supporting the Republic of Moldova," Armasu said.

On Monday, the Royal Family had a meeting with President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu, as part of their visit to Chisinau, and later Her Majesty Margareta received the badge of honorary member of the Academy of Sciences of Moldova.

Moreover, on Tuesday, the Custodian of the Crown met with the management of the Moldova State University and had an informal dialogue with the students of this higher education institution.