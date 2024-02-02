CultMin Turcan says pay increase for museum, library employees, soon

Culture Minister Raluca Turcan announced on Thursday that, following discussions with trade unions in the area, it can be said that there will soon be a salary increase for employees in museums and libraries.

''Yesterday, together with the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery and collaborators from the Culture Ministry, we had a new meeting with representatives of the cultural unions. Following these discussions, but also those held earlier with Finance Minister Marcel Bolos, we can say that there will soon be a salary increase for employees in museums and libraries that will reduce or even eliminate the salary inequalities between them and equivalent professional categories in other areas of activity,'' Raluca Turcan wrote on Facebook on Thursday.