Daniela Haralambie ranks 19th in first competition of Ski Jumping World Cup in Villach

Romanian athlete Daniela Haralambie ranked 19th on Wednesday in the first competition of women's Ski Jumping World Cup in Villach 2024 (Austria) with 208.3 points.
Haralambie managed jumps of 88 and 87 metres.Victory went to Slovenia's Nika Prevc, with 262.7 points, who had jumps of 96.5 metres and 92 metres respectively. Ranking second was Austria's Eva Pinkelnig with 236.7 points (88m and 95m respectively) and third was Abigail Strate from Canada with 233.6 points (after two jumps of 91m).
Nika Prevc moved to the top of the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup standings after seven competitions with 421 points, followed by France's Josephine Pagnier (14th in Villach), 406 points, and Japan's Yuki Ito (fourth in Austria), 314 points.
Haralambie ranks 36th, with 15 points, after her best result of the season.
A new women's competition will take place in Villach on Thursday.