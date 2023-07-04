 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Defence Minister: The United States, strategic partner Romania can always rely on

Ministerul Apărării Naționale
Angel Tîlvăr

The United States is a strategic partner on which Romania can always rely, Defence Minister Angel Tilvar told U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, on the occasion of Independence Day.

"Allied nations are engaged shoulder to shoulder in the challenging mission of confronting the multiple threats of our time, while seeking the best defence solutions. Such times should remind us all that we must act together in a coherent, relevant and effective approach," said Tilvar, quoted in a press release of the National Ministry of Defence (MApN).

Americans celebrate Independence Day on July 4. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.