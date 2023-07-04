Defence Minister: The United States, strategic partner Romania can always rely on

The United States is a strategic partner on which Romania can always rely, Defence Minister Angel Tilvar told U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, on the occasion of Independence Day.

"Allied nations are engaged shoulder to shoulder in the challenging mission of confronting the multiple threats of our time, while seeking the best defence solutions. Such times should remind us all that we must act together in a coherent, relevant and effective approach," said Tilvar, quoted in a press release of the National Ministry of Defence (MApN).

Americans celebrate Independence Day on July 4. AGERPRES