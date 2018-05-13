DefMin Fifor pays official visit to Greece on Monday and Tuesday

National Defence Minister Mihai Fifor will pay an official visit to the Hellenic Republic on Monday and Tuesday, at the invitation extended by his Greek counterpart Panos Kammenos, a release of the National Defence Ministry (MApN) sent to AGERPRES informs.

According to the quoted source, the agenda of talks includes topics regarding the co-operation in the defence area, both in a bilateral context and inside NATO and the European Union, as well as aspects aiming at the security situation on regional and international level.Moreover, the two ministers will also tackle topics of major interest on the allied agenda, in view of the NATO Summit which is to be held in Brussels in July 2018.The schedule of the visit also includes tours of the Skaramagas shipyards and the Salamis Naval Base.