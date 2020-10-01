DefMin tells cadets: Challenges - high, it will not be easy for you to maintain academic level

On Thursday, Minister of National Defence Nicolae Ciuca sent a message to the cadets of the military faculties and underlined the high academic level, but also the challenges of the pandemic, according to Agerpres.

"A new academic year begins today under the special conditions imposed by the pandemic period we are in, with measures to protect against disease, but with ambitious educational goals. The challenges are very great and it will not be easy to maintain a high academic level in military higher education institutions, imposed both by the training of graduates and by elite professors who have confirmed new standards for Romanian university education," Ciuca transmitted on Facebook.He also mentioned the members of the cadets' families and addressed the professors.The minister stated that the Ministry of National Defence had taken "all possible organizational measures to ensure the necessary equipment and protective materials". "We will closely monitor that all the established measures are observed," Ciuca said.