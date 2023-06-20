DefMin Tilvar draws attention on threat to regional security represented by the Russian Federation.

The missile attacks on civil targets in Ukraine and the incidents with missiles registered in Poland and the Republic of Moldova underscore the threat to regional security represented by the Russian Federation, National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar stated on Monday, on the occasion of his participation in the European Air and Missile Defence Conference, which takes place in Paris, told Agerpres.

According to a National Defence Ministry (MApN) press release on Tuesday, minister Tilvar pointed out that the Black Sea is one of the main platforms from where the Russian army is launching missile attacks over Ukraine.

He mentioned that the aggression war of the Russian Federation in Ukraine highlighted the "extremely dynamic" nature of the European security environment, with a strong impact in the Black Sea region, a situation that requires a "more robust" development of air and anti-missile defence capabilities.

Minister Tilvar also showed that defence and deterrence represent a common responsibility at NATO level, which can also be endorsed through complementary projects at the European Union level.

"Romania is firmly supporting the development of the European Defence Industrial Base, through a balanced approach, aiming to integrate the small and medium enterprises in the European chains of supply. Moreover, acknowledging the fact that the new technologies are changing the manner in which we think of defence today, it is paramount to boost the efforts to support European research in the defence area and industrial capabilities with innovative potential, which might help the armed forces in tackling the main gaps of defence capabilities," Angel Tilvar stated within the conference.

The Defence minister presented the specific of the security situation in the Black Sea area and "the strategic, coordinated and consistent commitment" of Romania to ensure resilience and promote the strengthening of the defence and deterrence efforts in the region.

"By investing in advanced defence technologies and systems, we shall be able to counteract these threats and discourage aggressions, in an efficient manner, protecting the safety and security of our states. At the same time, we must take into account the lessons learned in the last 418 days of the brutal war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," minister Angel Tilvar stated.

Romania continues to have a coherent and continuous approach regarding the development and strengthening of collective defence. Our country's commitment is reflected through the substantial budget allocation in the defence area, of 2.5pct of the GDP for 2023, situation which creates the premises to increase capabilities, interoperability and the level of operationality of Romania's Army, the MApN representatives also conveyed.