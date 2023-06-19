DefMin Tilvar to visit France.

Romania's Defence Minister Angel Tilvar starts today an official visit to France throughout Wednesday at the invitation of his French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu, told Agerpres.

According to the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN), in addition to bilateral talks with Lecornu, Tilvar's schedule also includes attending the European Air and Missile Defence conference, an important event organised by the French Ministry of Defense in Paris to be attended by a significant number of defence ministers and senior officials from NATO member and partner states.

Tilvar will also tour the Le Bourget Air Show, where over 2,400 exhibitors representing the defence industry from 49 countries are displaying, and tour the main stands of the Romanian companies there, including Aerostar, exhibitors from the French defence industry such as Naval Grup or MBDA, of other representative European countries, as well as from the Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East.

On the sidelines of the air show, Tilvar will meet his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant, James B. Hecker, Allied Air Command NATO, as well as officials of the most important defence companies at the air show.