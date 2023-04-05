Deputy General Secretary of NATO Mircea Geoana to visit South-East Multinational Brigade in Craiova

The Deputy General Secretary of NATO, Mircea Geoana, will visit the South-East Multinational Brigade in Craiova on Friday.

The NATO official made this announcement in an interview given to AGERPRES, in Brussels, after the conclusion of the meeting of foreign ministers from the Alliance states, which took place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Being under the operational control of the Multinational South-East Division Command, the South-East Multinational Brigade Command (MNB-SE) has the mission of ensuring the command and control of a NATO operation type Article 5 - Collective Defense, in order to contribute in this way to the consolidation of the South-East flank of the Alliance, to the security of the territory and the population of the member states.