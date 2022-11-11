Digital infrastructure solutions for refugees, presented by Romanian initiative at Paris Peace Forum

A Romanian civic initiative that develops infrastructure solutions for Ukrainian refugees - Commit Global - is present at the Paris Peace Forum taking place on Friday and Saturday, at the Palais Brongniart.

"We build technology to solve social problems. That's what we've been doing for seven years at Code for Romania. When the war in Ukraine started, we put all normal activity on fast track and redirected all resources to build the digital infrastructure that the refugees coming in Romania needed," Bogdan Ivanel, president of Commit Global, told AGERPRES.

Commit Global has developed 27 digital solutions to support refugees from Ukraine, including dopomoha.ro and Un Acoperis/A Roof (unacoperis.ro).

"Realizing what we managed to build in Romania for the Ukrainian refugees, we realized that we also have a responsibility to offer them to the other countries in the region that have the same needs, that have the same wave of refugees, some of them even larger compared to the population, as in the case of the Republic of Moldova, and we started to take these systems to civil society organizations and to the governments of the region, in the Republic of Moldova, Bulgaria, Poland at the moment and this is the ecosystem that we are presenting at the Paris Peace Forum - digital infrastructure solutions for refugees," said Ivanel, pointing out that the intention is to open an office in The Hague, besides the one in Bucharest.

The Romanian initiative offers digital infrastructure solutions for refugees through donations.

"We have a policy: we do not receive public funds and we offer everything we do free of charge to civil society or the Government," specified Bogdan Ivanel.

The Commit Global stand at the Paris Peace Forum was also visited by President Klaus Iohannis, who is participating in the event on Friday and Saturday.

"He [the president - ed.n.] thanked us for our work over the past two years, because we also intervened during the pandemic with the systems that the Government and Romania needed at that time. This is the first time we receive an official thank you at this level," mentioned the head of Commit Global.AGERPRES