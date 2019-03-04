Dragnea: Country's gold should return home, strongest guarantee and it is normal to have it in your country

Chamber of Deputies Speaker and Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea said that "the country's gold" must "return home" and said that "each country's golden reserve is a very healthy guarantee, it is the strongest guarantee and I think it's normal to have it in your country."

"The country's gold should return home, because I am asking the question that I was expecting you to put, but ... Why should the gold of Romania still remain outside the country, (...) why should our wealth stay abroad?," Liviu Dragnea told Parliament on Monday, when asked about the bill, which he initiated alongside PSD Senator Serban Nicolae regarding the repatriation of the country's gold reserves.

Asked if the keeping the gold reserves abroad could be "a guarantee for international organizations, for investors", the PSD president replied: "Excuse me? Do we mean, it is not a guarantee if it is in the safe deposit boxes of the National Bank in Romania?"

Asked what to can be dome with the gold in the country, Dragnea replied: "And what do you do with it there?."

"Until the gold was stamped with Romania's stamp it could be used in transactions and Romania would also earn some money, now we are only paying a rent, so why shouldn't the gold return to Romania? You know what I do not understand as concerns you, that you are young children, you criticise with such nonchalance, so easily a measure of bringing Romania's wealth to the country. (...) The gold, the gold reserve of each country is a very healthy guarantee, it is the strongest guarantee and I believe it is normal to have it in your country. This is the guarantee that it is at home. I am not making any comparison, but this might be the way the matter was put a few decades ago and 90 or 60 something tons, I do not know how many, they are no longer in the country," Dragnea said.

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea and PSD Senator Serban Nicolae submitted in the Senate on Wednesday a legislative proposal stipulating that the gold deposits made by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) abroad cannot exceed 5 percent of the total amount of gold constituting the reserve.