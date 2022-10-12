Dutch PM Rutte: The Netherlands has decided to send Ukraine additional air defense capabilities

The Netherlands has decided to send additional air defense capabilities to Ukraine, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced on Wednesday while visiting the "Getica" National Joint Training Center in Cincu - central Brasov County, together with President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

We must support Ukraine with all possible means, financial, military, humanitarian, and the recent attacks on Ukrainian civilian targets represent a serious escalation and show how necessary this support is; that's why the Netherlands decided today to send additional air defense capabilities to Ukraine, said the Dutch Prime Minister according to the official translation, Agerpres informs.

He added that in the current context, "our common defense is stronger than ever".

We don't give in to aggression, we don't give in to tyranny. Due to its geographical position, Romania already knows how aggressive Russia can be, Rutte pointed out.