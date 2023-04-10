EconMin Spataru: We propose more funding schemes for industrial development in new government programme

Minister of Economy Florin Spataru, said on Monday in southwestern Craiova that the new government programme will include several funding schemes aimed at industrial growth, especially in areas where industry is less developed, so as to reduce the trade deficit and the development gaps.

Minister Spataru on Monday visited the Craiova High-Tech Industry Park, one of the two industrial parks of Dolj County Council, which covers about 3 hectares and where around 45 economic agents have built factories and other buildings. He had a discussion with representatives of some companies with Romanian capital.

"We would like to initiate, at the level of the Ministry of Economy, a programme of industrial growth in areas where industrial development is poorly represented, precisely to help reduce the trade balance deficit. We want these schemes to bring industry back to all the counties of the country. We want to allocate money either from European funds, but also from the state budget to investments, that should be carried out by both foreign and Romanian companies," said the minister of Economy.

According to him, the Craiova High-Tech Industry Park is a good example that there are companies with Romanian capital that are developing, that have benefited or could benefit in the next period from aid schemes, and the 2.2 billion euros that are allocated to the 6 counties under the Just Transition Programme "must be found as soon as possible in investments".AGERPRES