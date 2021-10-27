EduMin Cimpeanu: If we don't have budget revision in December, we will have a problem with salaries

Interim Minister Sorin Cimpeanu stated on Tuesday evening that, if there is no budget revision for the Education Ministry in December, there will be a problem with paying the salaries.

He specified that "only" a stable government, and not an interim one, can make a budget revision, agerpres reports.

"We had 50 per cent execution in the first half of the year, exactly as planned. Unfortunately, we have spent more in the second half. The execution [at the Ministry of Education - editor's note] was so good that, if we don't have a budget revision in December, we will have a problem with paying the salaries. And we will not have this revision if we don't have a government capable to make it, namely a stable one. This is the connection with politics. In order to pay for the salaries you need a budget revision, which only a stable government can do," Cimpeanu told Prima TV.