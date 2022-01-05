Emanuel Gyenes finishes 43rd during 4th event of Dakar Rally 2022

Romanian biker Emanuel Gyenes (KTM) finishes on 43th place for the motorcycle category, on Wednesday, during the fourth event of the Dakar Raid Rally 2022, which took place between Al Qaisumah and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Agerpres reports.

Gyenes timed 04h 51min 16sec during the 465 km event, arriving 45 min 10 sec away from the winner, Spanish Joan Barreda Bort.In the general ranking, the Romanian pilot occupies 56th place, at 04 h 12 min 04 sec from leader Sam Sunderland (KTM).Mani Gyenes was the fourth in this event for the Malle Moto category (Original by Motul), without technical assistance, while in general he placed 5th.The 5th event of the Dakar Rally is scheduled for Thursday, with a total length of 560 km, of which 346 km are timed.