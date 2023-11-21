The Embassy of the Republic of Moldova in Romania is organizing the "Export Missions Romania" business event, a program that represents the effort of the authorities in the neighboring country to support the development and expansion of local companies on international markets.

"In an increasingly interconnected world, this program provides a strategic platform to encourage collaboration between the business community, international trade experts and government institutions," the embassy announced, agerpres reports.

In this sense, two missions of individual meetings with potential clients are planned on November 23 and 28, 2023, at the Platinum Business & Convention Center, in Bucharest.

On November 23, 2023, starting from 8:00, there will be B2B meetings between producers and exporters from the Republic of Moldova with buyers from Romania, as follows: 12 producers of industrial products and 12 producers of furniture products.On November 28, 2023, starting at 8:00 a.m., the event will be an opportunity to set up individual meetings with 11 wine producers, 13 food producers and 12 fresh fruit producers from the Republic of Moldova.